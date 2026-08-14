Cooper Convertible vs v90-cross-country Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper convertible V90-cross-country Brand MINI Volvo Price ₹ 44 Lakhs ₹ 65.31 Lakhs Mileage 16.3 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.