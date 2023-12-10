In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less