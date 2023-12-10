Saved Articles

MINI Cooper Convertible vs Volkswagen Tiguan

In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Volkswagen Tiguan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹32.79 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2.0 TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748759 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1712.65 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @187 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,70,62737,74,979
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00,00032,79,000
RTO
4,69,0003,38,140
Insurance
2,01,1271,57,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,08,98781,139

    Latest News

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    The Volkswagen city store, which is located at the SP Ring Road in Ahmedabad, will have an all-women workforce.
    Volkswagen India launches its second all-women operated city store
    17 Oct 2023
    The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024
    12 Dec 2023
    The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan aims to play to its core strengths while also offering more premium features to its buyers.&nbsp;
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan first impression review: Worth 32 lakh?
    1 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Volkswagen has launched the 2021 Tiguan facelift SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes loaded with features and all-wheel drive technology packed in a single trim.
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift SUV: First Look
    8 Dec 2021
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV comes with a lot of changes compared to its predecessor, especially under the hood. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Volkswagen Tiguan 2021: First Drive Review
    24 Dec 2021
    2022 Tiguan hints at interior changes of India-bound facelift model.
    2022 Tiguan hints at interior changes of India-bound facelift model
    13 May 2021
    Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
    Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
    19 May 2021
    View all
     