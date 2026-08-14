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MINI Cooper Convertible vs Toyota Hilux

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper Convertible vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper convertible Hilux
BrandMINIToyota
Price₹ 44 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1998 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Cooper Convertible Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @201 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (265/65R17)
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Yes
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
multiple control-arm rear axleLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
single joint spring-strut front axleDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16265 / 65 R17
Length
38215320 mm
Wheelbase
24953085 mm
Height
14151815 mm
Width
17271855 mm
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
24 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4480 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)7 Airbags
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,70,62737,83,189
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00,00031,99,000
RTO
4,69,0004,28,875
Insurance
2,01,1271,54,814
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,08,98781,315
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

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