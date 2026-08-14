In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper Convertible vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper convertible
|Hilux
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4