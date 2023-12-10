Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCooper Convertible vs Fortuner

MINI Cooper Convertible vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
₹33.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
748801 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1710.01
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,70,62738,67,167
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00,00033,43,000
RTO
4,69,0003,63,300
Insurance
2,01,1271,60,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,08,98783,120

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694.0 cc to 2755.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
MG Glosternull | Diesel | Manual,Automatic29.98 - 37.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Gloster
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694.0 cc to 2755.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridiannull | Diesel | Manual,Automatic29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Meridian

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    File photo: Workers make checks at a trim inspection line on the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.
    Toyota sells over 17,000 units in India in November, now eyes even bigger numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    Screenshot of the video that went viral showing.a Toyota Fortuner precariously hanging from a cliff on the road between Kaza and Manali recently. The SUV, despite being an off-road capable model, skidded off the track due to dense black ice.
    Watch Toyota Fortuner SUV skids on black ice near Manali: Tips to drive on snow
    20 Dec 2023
    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
    1 Dec 2021
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
    Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
    16 Nov 2022
    View all
     