In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper Convertible and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper Convertible vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper convertible
|Fortuner
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-