In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs 33.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less