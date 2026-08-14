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MINI Cooper Convertible vs Toyota Camry

In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper Convertible and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper Convertible vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper convertible Camry
BrandMINIToyota
Price₹ 44 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range-1275 km/charge
Mileage16.3 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity-251.6 Volt
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Cooper Convertible Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
7481275 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
1725.49 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
multiple control-arm rear axleDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
single joint spring-strut front axleMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 45 R18
Length
38214920 mm
Wheelbase
24952825 mm
Height
14151455 mm
Width
17271840 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
24 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4450 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
69
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesAudio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,70,62755,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00,00048,50,000
RTO
4,69,0004,95,330
Insurance
2,01,1271,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,08,9871,18,433

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