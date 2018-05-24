|Engine Type
|2.0 Petrol engine
|Petrol-Hybrid
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|748
|958
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
|221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17
|19.16
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|189 bhp @
|176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹50,70,627
|₹47,51,830
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹44,00,000
|₹41,20,000
|RTO
|₹4,69,000
|₹4,41,000
|Insurance
|₹2,01,127
|₹1,90,330
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,08,987
|₹1,02,135