In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper Convertible vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper convertible
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Brand
|MINI
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4