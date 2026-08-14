Cooper Convertible vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper convertible Superb [2023-2024] Brand MINI Skoda Price ₹ 44 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 16.3 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.