MINI Cooper Convertible vs Skoda Superb

In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and Skoda Superb, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Superb
Skoda Superb
Sportline AT
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engineTurbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
748996.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
1715.1
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,70,62738,01,130
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00,00032,85,000
RTO
4,69,0003,57,500
Insurance
2,01,1271,58,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,08,98781,701

Hindustan Times
Skoda Superbnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic31.99 - 34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Superb vs A4

    Latest News

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    Upon launch, the new Skoda Superb will revise its competition with rivals like the Toyota Camry, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.
    Fourth-generation Skoda Superb sedan to break cover today. What to expect?
    2 Nov 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    The new Skoda Superb will be manufactured in Slovakia instead of the Czech Republic.
    2024 Skoda Superb unveiled to the world, boasts of 'clever' updates
    3 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
    India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
    6 Oct 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
    Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
    6 May 2022
    View all
     