Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCooper Convertible vs Countryman

MINI Cooper Convertible vs MINI Countryman

In 2023 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
748677
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
1714.34
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @189 bhp @
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,70,62746,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00,00040,50,000
RTO
4,69,0004,34,000
Insurance
2,01,1271,87,631
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,08,9871,00,422

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    The new MINI Cooper EV adopts a minimal exterior and interior design for a powerful presence.
    India-bound fifth-gen MINI Cooper EV breaks cover
    3 Sept 2023
    The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV comes carrying several design elements borrowed from the new Mini Cooper.
    Third generation Mini Countryman SUV production commences in this country, India launch possibly in 2024
    15 Nov 2023
    The MINI Shadow Edition comes in an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps.
    MINI launches Countryman Shadow Edition in India: Check price, specs
    10 Oct 2023
    View all
      News