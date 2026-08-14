In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper Convertible vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper convertible
|Countryman
|Brand
|MINI
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4