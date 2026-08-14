Cooper Convertible vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper convertible Cooper jcw Brand MINI MINI Price ₹ 44 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.3 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper Convertible and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.