In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs XC40 Comparison