|Engine Type
|2.0 Petrol
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|748
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|189 bhp
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Yes
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Visual display
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|₹94,304
|₹NaN