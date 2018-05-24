HT Auto
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹33.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
