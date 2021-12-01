In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|MINI
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-