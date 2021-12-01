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MINI Cooper vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper Fortuner legender
BrandMINIToyota
Price₹ 38 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range-1152 km/charge
Mileage16.3 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Cooper Visual Comparison

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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
7481152 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1714.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
YesTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axle4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16265 / 60 R18
Length
38504795 mm
Wheelbase
24952745 mm
Height
14141835 mm
Width
17271855 mm
Bootspace
211296 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
47 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4480 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (ANCAP)
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
CustomisableMaroon / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,87,49049,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00,00041,54,200
RTO
4,09,0005,66,675
Insurance
1,77,9901,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,3041,05,755

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