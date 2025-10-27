In 2026 when choosing among the MINI Cooper and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Camry Comparison