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MINI Cooper vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper Kodiaq
BrandMINISkoda
Price₹ 38 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Cooper Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748921 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
YesTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 55 R18
Length
38504758 mm
Wheelbase
24952791 mm
Height
14141679 mm
Width
17271864 mm
Bootspace
211447 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4462 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Warranty (Years)
25 Years / 125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
CentreButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
66 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,87,49042,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00,00036,99,000
RTO
4,09,0003,98,900
Insurance
1,77,9901,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,30491,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
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