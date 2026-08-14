In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|MINI
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4