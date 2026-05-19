In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper
|Outlander
|Brand
|MINI
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4