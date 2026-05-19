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MINI Cooper vs Mitsubishi Outlander

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Outlander Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper Outlander
BrandMINIMitsubishi
Price₹ 38 Lakhs₹ 26.93 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc2360 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MINI Cooper Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol4B 12 2.4 DOCH
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm222 Nm @ 4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
178 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp165 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 4
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleMulti-link coil spring with stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMacPherson coil springs with stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 70 R16
Length
38504695 mm
Wheelbase
24952670 mm
Height
14141710 mm
Width
17271810 mm
Bootspace
211-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
47 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4460 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
CustomisableBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,87,49031,11,211
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00,00026,93,000
RTO
4,09,0002,85,300
Insurance
1,77,9901,32,911
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,30466,872

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