In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|MINI
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4