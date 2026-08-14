hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carsclubman vs XC60

Mini clubman vs Volvo XC60

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Xc60
BrandMiniVolvo
Price₹ 41.9 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl 12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Cylinders44

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo, Sequential
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engineFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm360 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
616 Km863 km
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 55 R19
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleDouble Wishbone Suspension
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 55 R19
Width
1727 mm1902 mm
Length
3850 mm4708 mm
Kerb Weight
1220 kg-
Wheelbase
2495 mm2865 mm
Height
1414 mm1655 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
211 litres483 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres71 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBoth Sides
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
-Yes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
615
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanaromic Sunroof
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Finish
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
CustomisableAmber / Charcoal, Maroon Brown / Charcoal
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
Yes60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02979,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00068,90,000
RTO
4,48,0007,18,000
Insurance
1,93,0292,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,69,923

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
The Volvo XC60 facelift looks identical to the bigger XC90 SUV, which received similar updates last year
Auto recap Aug 1: Honda Elevate Elite Pack launched, Volvo XC60 launched and more
2 Aug 2025
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
A combination of water and salt in the affected Mini cars could cause the footwell control module to corrode and short circuit, leading to a fire incident.
Mini recalls 98,000 Cooper Hardtop and Clubman models over fire risk. Details here
23 May 2023
Volvo XC60 is now available with a three-year assured buyback programme through participating dealerships in India.
Volvo XC60 gets 65% assured buyback offer in India
12 Aug 2026
The new 2025 Volvo XC60 gets two new colour options.
Volvo XC60: Check out 5 key highlights of the recently introduced luxury SUV
2 Aug 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
8 Jun 2023
The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
26 Aug 2023
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
Swedish auto giant Volvo has taken the covers of the upcoming XC60 facelift SUV. It is expected to replace the outgoing version of the SUV in India soon.
Watch Volvo XC60 facelift SUV unveiled with key updates. India launch soon
20 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers