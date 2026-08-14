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Mini clubman vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Mini clubman and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Xc40 recharge
BrandMiniVolvo
Price₹ 41.9 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range-418-592
Mileage14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-69 kWh
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Charging Time-28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engineDual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm420 Nm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp238 bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
616 Km592 km
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16-
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16-
Width
1727 mm1863 mm
Length
3850 mm4440 mm
Kerb Weight
1220 kg-
Wheelbase
2495 mm2702 mm
Height
1414 mm1647 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
211 litres419 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres-
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Footwell Lamps
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
-No
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
613
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
CustomisableCharcoal
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
Yes60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02957,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00054,95,000
RTO
4,48,00029,000
Insurance
1,93,0292,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,23,881

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