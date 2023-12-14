Saved Articles

Mini clubman vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the Mini clubman and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl17.86
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2.0L Turbocharged
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
616 Km982
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
On-Road Price
48,31,02971,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00061,90,000
RTO
4,48,0006,48,000
Insurance
1,93,0292,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,52,792

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    A combination of water and salt in the affected Mini cars could cause the footwell control module to corrode and short circuit, leading to a fire incident.
    Mini recalls 98,000 Cooper Hardtop and Clubman models over fire risk. Details here
    23 May 2023
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    Volvo XC40 mild hybrid SUV was launched in India last year at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
    Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
    22 Feb 2023
    Latest Videos

    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
