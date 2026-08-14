clubman vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman S60 Brand Mini Volvo Price ₹ 41.9 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 14 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.