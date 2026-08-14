clubman vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Tiguan [2021-2025] Brand Mini Volkswagen Price ₹ 41.9 Lakhs ₹ 38.17 Lakhs Mileage 14 kmpl 13.54 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.