|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Engine Type
|2.0 Petrol engine
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|189 bhp
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Driving Range
|616 Km
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Visual display
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|₹1,03,837
|₹NaN
Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does t...Read More