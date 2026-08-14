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Mini clubman vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026 when choosing among the Mini clubman and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Fortuner legender
BrandMiniToyota
Price₹ 41.9 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range-1152 km/charge
Mileage14 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Charging Time--

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
616 Km1152 Km
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16265 / 60 R18
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axle4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16265 / 60 R18
Width
1727 mm1855 mm
Length
3850 mm4795 mm
Kerb Weight
1220 kg-
Wheelbase
2495 mm2745 mm
Height
1414 mm1835 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Bootspace
211 litres296 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres80 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Yes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
-Yes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
66
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
CustomisableMaroon / Black
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Split Rear Seat
Yes60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02949,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00041,54,200
RTO
4,48,0005,66,675
Insurance
1,93,0291,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,05,755

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