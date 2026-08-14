In 2026 when choosing among the Mini clubman and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs Fortuner Comparison