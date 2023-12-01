Saved Articles

Mini clubman vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2023 when choosing between the Mini clubman and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
₹33.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl10.01
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
616 Km801 km
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02938,67,167
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00033,43,000
RTO
4,48,0003,63,300
Insurance
1,93,0291,60,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,83783,120

Hindustan Times
MG Glosternull | Diesel | Manual,Automatic29.98 - 37.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694.0 cc to 2755.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gloster vs Fortuner
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694.0 cc to 2755.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridiannull | Diesel | Manual,Automatic29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Meridian

    Latest News

    File photo: Workers make checks at a trim inspection line on the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.
    Toyota sells over 17,000 units in India in November, now eyes even bigger numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    Screenshot of the video that went viral showing.a Toyota Fortuner precariously hanging from a cliff on the road between Kaza and Manali recently. The SUV, despite being an off-road capable model, skidded off the track due to dense black ice.
    Watch Toyota Fortuner SUV skids on black ice near Manali: Tips to drive on snow
    20 Dec 2023
    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set-up its third manufacturing facility in India and will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,300 crore for the new plant in Karnataka
    Toyota to set up third manufacturing plant in India with 3,300 crore investment, production to start in 2026
    21 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
    1 Dec 2021
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
    Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
    16 Nov 2022
