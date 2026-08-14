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HomeCompare Carsclubman vs Superb [2020-2023]

Mini clubman vs Skoda Superb [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Superb [2020-2023]
BrandMiniSkoda
Price₹ 41.9 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl15.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Cylinders44

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Superb [2020-2023]
Skoda Superb [2020-2023]
Sportline AT
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl15.1
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engineTurbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
616 Km996.6
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 55 R17
Width
1727 mm1864
Length
3850 mm4869
Kerb Weight
1220 kg1562
Wheelbase
2495 mm2841
Height
1414 mm1469
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Bootspace
211 litres625
Doors
4 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres66
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
24
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED,Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
-No
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
66+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
-No
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
CustomisableBlack
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
Yes60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02938,01,130
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00032,85,000
RTO
4,48,0003,57,500
Insurance
1,93,0291,58,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,83781,701
Expert Rating
-

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