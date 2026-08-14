clubman vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Superb [2023-2024] Brand Mini Skoda Price ₹ 41.9 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 14 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.