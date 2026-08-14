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Mini clubman vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Kodiaq
BrandMiniSkoda
Price₹ 41.9 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Cylinders44

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
616 Km921 km
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 55 R18
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16235 / 55 R18
Width
1727 mm1864 mm
Length
3850 mm4758 mm
Kerb Weight
1220 kg1765 kg
Wheelbase
2495 mm2791 mm
Height
1414 mm1679 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
211 litres447 L
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres62 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllYes
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
25 Years / 125000 Kms
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Yes
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
-Yes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
66 Speakers
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhoneBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Voice Command
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 TripsYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02942,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00036,99,000
RTO
4,48,0003,98,900
Insurance
1,93,0291,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,83791,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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