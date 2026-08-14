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Mini clubman vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Countryman
BrandMiniMINI
Price₹ 41.9 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Cylinders44

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp296 bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
616 Km-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16R19
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleMultilink
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16R19
Width
1727 mm1843 mm
Length
3850 mm4447 mm
Kerb Weight
1220 kg1735 kg
Wheelbase
2495 mm2692 mm
Height
1414 mm1645 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
211 litres505 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres54 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
--
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
--
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
6-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone-
Voice Command
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
--
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)10 Airbags
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanaromic Sunroof
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
Yes40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02974,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00064,90,000
RTO
4,48,0006,78,000
Insurance
1,93,0292,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,60,134

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