Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Carsclubman vs Countryman

Mini clubman vs MINI Countryman

In 2023 when choosing between the Mini clubman and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl14.34
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2.0 Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp189 bhp @
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
616 Km677
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02946,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00040,50,000
RTO
4,48,0004,34,000
Insurance
1,93,0291,87,631
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,00,422

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    MINI Cooper nd Countryman EVs
    MINI Cooper and Countryman EVs to make global debut tomorrow
    31 Aug 2023
    The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India.
    Mini India hikes Cooper range price by up to 1.60 lakh, delists Convertible and JCW models
    8 Jun 2023
    The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV comes carrying several design elements borrowed from the new Mini Cooper.
    Third generation Mini Countryman SUV production commences in this country, India launch possibly in 2024
    15 Nov 2023
    The MINI Shadow Edition comes in an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps.
    MINI launches Countryman Shadow Edition in India: Check price, specs
    10 Oct 2023
    View all
      News