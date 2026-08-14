In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Clubman
|Countryman
|Brand
|Mini
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4