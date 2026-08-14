clubman vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Cooper jcw Brand Mini MINI Price ₹ 41.9 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 14 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.