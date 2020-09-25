HT Auto
Mini clubman vs MINI Cooper JCW

clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl17
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2.0 Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp228 bhp
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
616 Km748
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02952,41,412
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00045,50,000
RTO
4,48,0004,84,000
Insurance
1,93,0292,06,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,12,658
