|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Yes
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14 kmpl
|17
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Engine Type
|2.0 Petrol engine
|2.0 Petrol
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
|320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|189 bhp
|228 bhp
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|616 Km
|748
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹48,31,029
|₹52,41,412
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹41,90,000
|₹45,50,000
|RTO
|₹4,48,000
|₹4,84,000
|Insurance
|₹1,93,029
|₹2,06,912
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,03,837
|₹1,12,658