clubman vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Cooper convertible Brand Mini MINI Price ₹ 41.9 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 14 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.