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Mini clubman vs MINI Cooper Convertible

In 2026 when choosing between the Mini clubman and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
clubman vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Clubman Cooper convertible
BrandMiniMINI
Price₹ 41.9 Lakhs₹ 44 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Cylinders44

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl17
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2.0 Petrol engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp189 bhp @
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
616 Km748
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 55 R16
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axlemultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axlesingle joint spring-strut front axle
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 55 R16
Width
1727 mm1727
Length
3850 mm3821
Kerb Weight
1220 kg-
Wheelbase
2495 mm2495
Height
1414 mm1415
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person4
Bootspace
211 litres-
Doors
4 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres44
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
-Optional
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
66
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
CustomisableCustomisable
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02950,70,627
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00044,00,000
RTO
4,48,0004,69,000
Insurance
1,93,0292,01,127
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,08,987

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