Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Carsclubman vs Cooper Convertible

Mini clubman vs MINI Cooper Convertible

In 2023 when choosing between the Mini clubman and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl17
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol engine2.0 Petrol engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp189 bhp @
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
616 Km748
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,31,02950,70,627
Ex-Showroom Price
41,90,00044,00,000
RTO
4,48,0004,69,000
Insurance
1,93,0292,01,127
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,03,8371,08,987

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    The new MINI Cooper EV adopts a minimal exterior and interior design for a powerful presence.
    India-bound fifth-gen MINI Cooper EV breaks cover
    3 Sept 2023
    MINI Cooper nd Countryman EVs
    MINI Cooper and Countryman EVs to make global debut tomorrow
    31 Aug 2023
    The MINI Charged Edition is based on the all-electric 3-door Cooper SE and gets the new Chili Red colour scheme with a white roof
    All-electric MINI Charged Edition launched at 55 lakh, limited to just 20 units
    10 Aug 2023
    View all
      News