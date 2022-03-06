HT Auto
ZS EV 2022
MG ZS EV 2022
Excite
₹21.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹32.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
Lithium Ion, Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Range
461 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
-Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instrumentation
Rear row
