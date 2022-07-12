Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|174 bhp 280 Nm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|No
|Battery
|Lithium Ion, Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Range
|461 km
|-
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹24,52,880
|₹20,04,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,38,000
|₹17,18,000
|RTO
|₹98,380
|₹1,87,800
|Insurance
|₹16,000
|₹97,703
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹52,721
|₹43,073