Compare Cars

MG ZS EV vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Excite
₹21.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Battery
Lithium Ion, Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Range
461 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,52,88020,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
23,38,00017,18,000
RTO
98,3801,87,800
Insurance
16,00097,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
52,72143,073
