|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|174 bhp 280 Nm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Turbocharged
|Battery
|Lithium Ion, Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Range
|461 km
|-
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes