In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zs ev
|T-roc
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Range
|461 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
|-