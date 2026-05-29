In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zs ev
|Taigun
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Range
|461 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
|-