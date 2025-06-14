In 2026, when choosing between the MG ZS EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zs ev
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|461 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
|-