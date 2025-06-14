In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Rumion Comparison