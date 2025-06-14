In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zs ev
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Range
|461 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Charging Time
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
|-