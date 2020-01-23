HT Auto
MG ZS EV vs Toyota Hilux

ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Excite
₹21.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹30.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Charging
16 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 50 Mins Fast Charging-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFour Cylinder Inline Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
419-
Battery
44.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
419 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,05,91335,98,183
Ex-Showroom Price
20,99,80030,40,000
RTO
16,0004,09,000
Insurance
89,6131,48,683
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,41377,338
