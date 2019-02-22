|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Battery Charging
|16 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 50 Mins Fast Charging
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Driving Range
|419
|801
|Battery
|44.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|No
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Petrol
|Max Motor Performance
|141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Range
|419 km
|-
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹22,05,913
|₹35,59,755
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,99,800
|₹30,73,000
|RTO
|₹16,000
|₹3,36,300
|Insurance
|₹89,613
|₹1,49,955
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹47,413
|₹76,513
2022 MG ZS EV facelift has returned with improved range. Priced at nearly ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom), it will revive its rivalry with Hyundai Kona EV in India. Here is our first drive review of the new MG ZS EV.