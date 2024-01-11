Saved Articles

MG ZS EV vs Tata Safari

In 2024 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Tata Safari, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Excite
₹21.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari
Tata Safari
Smart
₹16.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
16 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 50 Mins Fast Charging-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorKryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxleNo
Driving Range
419815 Km
Battery
44.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
419 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,05,91319,31,760
Ex-Showroom Price
20,99,80016,19,000
RTO
16,0002,18,375
Insurance
89,61393,885
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,41341,521

