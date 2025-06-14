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HomeCompare CarsZS EV vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

MG ZS EV vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026, when choosing between the MG ZS EV and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zs ev Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandMGTata
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range461 km/charge315-421 km/charge
Battery Capacity50.3 kWh25 kWh
Charging Time9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MG ZS EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Seats
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
50.3 kWh25 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxlePermanent magnet synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.5 seconds13.5 seconds
Driving Range
461 Km315 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Motor Power
129 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm80 bhp, 114 Nm
Charging Time
9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17185 / 70 R15
Length
4323 mm3857 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm2445 mm
Height
1649 mm1633 mm
Width
1809 mm1742 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
448 litres366 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
Economy, Sport, Normal-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Count
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
150000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
10.11 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack / White
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,94,04310,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
17,99,0009,99,000
RTO
16,00011,000
Insurance
78,54339,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,71022,559
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
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Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
29 Jul 2026
The Tata Punch EV supports 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% in 26 minutes.
Tata Punch EV Facelift bookings open
25 Feb 2026
The MG ZS EV gets a significant price cut making it more affordable than many of its rivals, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro
MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh
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  News

Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
MG ZS EV: First Drive review
22 Feb 2020
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
SUVs from Tata Motors have emerged as the safest in India according to Bharat NCAP crash tests. The agency has tested eight cars since December, 2023. All the models to undergo crash tests were from Tata Motors, barring the Basalt SUV from Citroen.
Five safest SUVs in India with highest safety ranking at Bharat NCAP
16 Oct 2024
MG Motor unveiled the Marvel X electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 on day one
MG Motor on future plans in India
5 Feb 2020
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