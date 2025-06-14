In 2026, when choosing between the MG ZS EV and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zs ev
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|MG
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|461 km/charge
|315-421 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|25 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)