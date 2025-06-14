In 2026, when choosing between the MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zs ev
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|MG
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|461 km/charge
|312 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
|9 Hrs