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MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026, when choosing between the MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zs ev nexon ev prime
BrandMGTata
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range461 km/charge 312 km/charge
Battery Capacity50.3 kWh30.2 kwh
Charging Time9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)9 Hrs

Filters
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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MG ZS EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
50.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.5 seconds9.9 seconds
Driving Range
461 Km312 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Motor Power
129 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm127 bhp 245 Nm
Charging Time
9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 60 R16
Length
4323 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm2498 mm
Height
1649 mm1606 mm
Width
1809 mm1811 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
448 litres350 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
Economy, Sport, Normal-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Count
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
SilverBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
150000160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
10.11 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack and Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,94,04315,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
17,99,00014,99,000
RTO
16,00016,000
Insurance
78,54367,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,71034,024

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