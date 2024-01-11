In 2024 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Tata Harrier, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Tata Harrier, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs 21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Excite and Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 44.5 kWh. Harrier: 1956 cc engine, 16.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less