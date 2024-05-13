HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Skoda Slavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zs ev Slavia
BrandMGSkoda
Price₹ 18.98 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Range461 km/charge-
Mileage-19 to 20.32 kmpl
Battery Capacity50.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)-

₹18.98 Lakhs*
₹10.69 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine Type
Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor1.0 TSI Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
50.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
461 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.87 seconds10.7 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm-
Charging Time
9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17-
Length
4323 mm4541 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm2651 mm
Height
1649 mm1507 mm
Width
1809 mm1752 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
448 litres521 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,68712,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
18,98,00010,69,000
RTO
16,0001,13,230
Insurance
82,18738,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,91626,249
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine
Cons
Costly top variantSegment in decline

