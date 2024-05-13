In 2024 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Skoda Slavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ZS EV vs Slavia Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zs ev Slavia Brand MG Skoda Price ₹ 18.98 Lakhs ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Range 461 km/charge - Mileage - 19 to 20.32 kmpl Battery Capacity 50.3 kWh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger) -