In 2024 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Skoda Slavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT.
ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh.
Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.