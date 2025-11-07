hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsZS EV vs Octavia

MG ZS EV vs Skoda Octavia

In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Skoda Octavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Octavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zs ev Octavia
BrandMGSkoda
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 26.29 Lakhs
Range461 km/charge-
Mileage-15.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity50.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)-

Filters
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Octavia
Skoda Octavia
2.0 Style
₹26.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

MG ZS EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Rear Seats
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
50.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.5 seconds-
Driving Range
461 Km791
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Motor Power
129 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm-
Charging Time
9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacPherson Suspension
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamMultilink Suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17205 / 55 R17
Length
4323 mm4689
Wheelbase
2585 mm2680
Height
1649 mm1469
Width
1809 mm1829
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
448 litres600
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
Economy, Sport, Normal-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Count
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
54
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
150000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.11 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Dark GreySuedia Beige / Black with Glossy Black Trim
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,94,04330,04,319
Ex-Showroom Price
17,99,00026,29,000
RTO
16,0002,62,900
Insurance
78,5431,11,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,71064,574

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

We pushed the all-new 2025 Skoda Octavia RS to its limits.
Skoda Octavia RS track review: A hot-headed sedan with a supermodel aura
7 Nov 2025
Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
The Skoda Octavia RS arrives in India as a full import and is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.99 lakh, ex-showroom
Skoda Octavia RS launched in India at 49.99 lakh: Luxury performance sedan returns
17 Oct 2025
The MG ZS EV gets a significant price cut making it more affordable than many of its rivals, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro
MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh
13 Jun 2025
The Windsor is available with two battery pack options.
MG Windsor EV and ZS EV get benefits of 2.15 lakh and free DC charging offer
11 May 2026
Bookings for the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS have commenced.
Skoda Octavia RS bookings commenced. Here’s what it gets…
6 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
2021 Skoda Octavia sedan launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.99 lakh.
2021 Skoda Octavia sedan launched: Price, specs and features explained
10 Jun 2021
Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
MG ZS EV: First Drive review
22 Feb 2020
MG Motor unveiled the Marvel X electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 on day one
MG Motor on future plans in India
5 Feb 2020
Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
19 May 2021
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers