In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Skoda Octavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Octavia Comparison