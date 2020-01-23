HT Auto
MG ZS EV vs Skoda new-octavia

ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Excite
₹21.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
new-octavia
Skoda new-octavia
Octavia 2.0 Style
₹25.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
16 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 50 Mins Fast Charging-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
419791 Km
Battery
44.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
419 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,05,91330,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
20,99,80025,99,000
RTO
16,0002,75,900
Insurance
89,6131,31,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,41364,633
Expert Reviews
Verdict

2022 MG ZS EV facelift has returned with improved range. Priced at nearly 22 lakh (ex-showroom), it will revive its rivalry with Hyundai Kona EV in India. Here is our first drive review of the new MG ZS EV.

2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

