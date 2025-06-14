In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zs ev
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|MG
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Range
|461 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
|-